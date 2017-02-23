× Driver leaves the scene after wrecking truck on Research Park Boulevard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Around 11:30 Wednesday night, Huntsville police recover a stolen vehicle, but not in the condition it was taken.

An officer found a wrecked truck on Research Park Boulevard at Blake Bottom Road. According to police, the driver was traveling east on Blake Bottom Road, missed a stop sign, drove up on an embankment and destroyed a guard rail.

The driver then left the scene of the wreck. It is unclear if the truck was stolen, but it was taken from Cowboy Auto Sales on Jordan Lane earlier this month.

Police had to shut down the access road to Research Park Boulevard for a short time to recover the truck.

