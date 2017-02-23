Council member Devyn Keith announces community conversation on policing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After dealing with an encounter with police, Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith wants to start a community conversation.

Keith represents District 1. He said last week that the encounter — where police apparently briefly questioned him as a potential robbery suspect based on his race and clothing — was resolved with “civility between myself and the officers on duty.”

He still wants the community to weigh in. This week, Keith announced a date for that community conversation about policing.

It will be on March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Academy for Academics and Arts auditorium.

Thursday, Keith said he had recently done a ride-along with police.

“We have to have an increased conversation about how police, who have a very tough job, interact with the community they police,” said Keith at Thursday’s city council meeting. “At AAA, at 6 p.m., we will have that intentional conversation. I had a wonderful experience on my ride-along, but we want to increase the equation. Great citizens, and great police, make a great community.”