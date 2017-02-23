Child killed when SUV crashes into dentist’s office in Birmingham

MIDFIELD, Ala. – Authorities say a child was killed and six others were injured when a Mercedes SUV smashed into the lobby of a dentist’s office in a Birmingham suburb this morning.

Al.com reports the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Vital Smiles in Midfield, southwest of Birmingham. Al.com also reports the child who died was a 6-year-old boy.

Fire Chief L. Manning said the driver, who was not hurt, was trying to park but couldn’t get the SUV in gear when it drove through the window.