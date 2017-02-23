Child killed when SUV crashes into dentist’s office in Birmingham

MIDFIELD, Ala. – Authorities say a child was killed and six others were injured when a Mercedes SUV smashed into the lobby of a dentist’s office in a Birmingham suburb this morning.

Al.com reports the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Vital Smiles in Midfield, southwest of Birmingham. Al.com also reports the child who died was a 6-year-old boy.

Fire Chief L. Manning said the driver, who was not hurt, was trying to park but couldn’t get the SUV in gear when it drove through the window.

Heartbreaking scene out here: Child dead, 6 injured when SUV hits Midfield dentist's office https://t.co/qD7ulNRCAI pic.twitter.com/jSNXdHTOGN — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) February 23, 2017