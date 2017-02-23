× An open letter from Jerry Hayes: “It’s cancer, but I’m going to be okay”

I’m going to be okay. And I want you to hear that from me first so there’s no doubt about what’s ahead. Many of you have been following me on my healthy journey to losing weight, eating better and exercising. Some of you also noticed that I was off for about three weeks during December and January. I wasn’t ready to explain what was going on but the cat is getting out of the bag, so to speak. So, after talking with my daughters, I’ve decided to share the detour I ran into while trying to live healthier.

You’re going to see me on TV the next few nights talking about my cancer story that will air Wednesday night, March 1st at 10 o’clock. A trip to the emergency room on a Sunday night didn’t turn out the way I’d planned. My gallbladder was not happy. Neither was I when I was told I had gallstones but they’d found something else as well. And it was not good news. They’d found cancer.

All of a sudden, it was like was I standing in front of an oncoming train and I couldn’t get off the tracks. But after a lot of prayers from family and close friends and some of the greatest doctors and nurses at Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center, I had two surgeries five weeks apart. I am blessed to have a wonderful family who took care of me at home while I recovered. And my WHNT News 19 family was there for me as well with words of encouragement, food and making sure I didn’t come back to work too soon. My doctors also had a little to say about that. I am feeling a little stronger each day and have been cleared to get back into the gym and do some light workouts.

I will share more details next week when my cancer story airs on WHNT News 19 at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Again, I just wanted to make sure you, our viewers heard the news from me first that I’m going to be fine. And I hope to be around for a lot longer. As I told my girls, this is just another bump in the road of life. We’ll get over it and continue the journey. And I’m planning on being on that road for a long time to come.

Watch Jerry’s Cancer Story on Wednesday, March 1 on WHNT News 19 at 10:00 p.m.