A fairly new restaurant is getting warnings in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 9:50 pm, February 23, 2017, by

The Pie Factory     Score of: 90

3312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Dish machine not sanitizing properly
  • Dirty dishes stacked with clean dishes

 

Lucerito Mexican American Food     Score of: 89  

109 Winchester Road, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Paper towels were not provided at the hand sink
  • Food items were held at 46 F- 56 F in the ice bath at the front counter, the items were not stored properly in the ice bath
  • There was no toilet paper in the men's bathroom

 

Firehouse Subs     Score of: 93   

8572 Madison Blvd, Madison

Violations:

  • Wrapped roast beef at 47 F, required to be 41 F or colder

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Little Diner     Score of: 100

1219 Jordan Lane, Huntsville

 