A fairly new restaurant is getting warnings in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

The Pie Factory Score of: 90
3312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Dish machine not sanitizing properly
- Dirty dishes stacked with clean dishes
Lucerito Mexican American Food Score of: 89
109 Winchester Road, Huntsville
Violations:
- Paper towels were not provided at the hand sink
- Food items were held at 46 F- 56 F in the ice bath at the front counter, the items were not stored properly in the ice bath
- There was no toilet paper in the men's bathroom
Firehouse Subs Score of: 93
8572 Madison Blvd, Madison
Violations:
- Wrapped roast beef at 47 F, required to be 41 F or colder
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Little Diner Score of: 100
1219 Jordan Lane, Huntsville