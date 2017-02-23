× A cold front brings the chance of a freeze this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get ready for a little dose of seasonal reality!

A strong cold front blowing through on Friday evening first brings the threat of some storms, then the possibility of a freeze on Sunday morning.

The cooler air begins blowing in late Friday night, and you will feel a noticeable difference by Saturday morning. Expect daytime highs in the lower and middle 50s Saturday afternoon with a fair sky; a northwest wind up to 20 mph makes it feel downright cold at times, though!

Futurecast model guidance shows ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 30s before lunchtime Saturday.

A freeze (and some frost) is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning; the usual cold spots may be as cold as the mid-to-upper 20s by daybreak Sunday.

We’ll warm into the 50s Sunday afternoon with a fair sky and a light wind.

More rain arrives early next week. Click here to read the forecast discussion.