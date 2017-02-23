13 area schools are heading to Birmingham for the state basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - On the final day of the AHSAA region basketball tournament five area teams booked a ticket to the state tournament in Birmingham, that brings the total to 13 area teams playing in the Final Four! Check out the highlights and score from Friday.

Below is the complete schedule for local teams playing next week at the BJCC.

Monday

Westminster Oak Mountain vs. RA Hubbard – 9:00 am (girls)

RC Hatch vs. Tanner – 3:00 pm (girls)

RC Hatch vs. Sheffield – 4:30pm (boys)

Tuesday

Midfield vs. Holly Pond – 10:30am (boys)

Hillcrest-Rvergreen vs. Pisgah – 12:00 pm (girls)

Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Plainview – 1:30pm (boys)

Greensboro vs. Deshler – 3:00pm (girls)

BT Washington Magnet vs. Madison Academy - 6:00pm (girls)

Monroe County vs. Madison Academy – 7:30pm (boys)

Wednesday

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Hazel Green – 9:00 am (girls)

Paul Bryant vs. Austin – 10:30am (boys)

Sylacauga vs. Jemison – 4:30pm (boys)

Charles Henderson vs. Arab – 6:00 pm (girls)