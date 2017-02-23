× 1 dead, 1 injured in two vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in Paint Rock.

Trooper Curtis Summerville said that a Toyota Tacoma hit a Toyota Camry on U.S. 72 at the 116 mile marker.

Troopers confirmed that a helicopter airlifted 77-year-old Wallace Glen Centers of Paint Rock to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

An ambulance transported 31-year-old Haley Womack to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.