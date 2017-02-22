Welcome Home Soldier! Family and friends greet Army Reservist after deployment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When active duty soldiers come home after a long deployment, they’re often greeted by large crowds, signs, and pageantry. But that’s not the case for the hundreds of soldiers that return each year in the Army Reserves.

So, one local family decided to created their own homecoming celebration.

For the last 10 months, Chief Warrant Officer Jason Denny has been serving his country in Afghanistan, but this afternoon he got to return home to return to his most important position. Being a dad to his two young children.

For the last 304 days the Denny’s have been waiting for this moment.

