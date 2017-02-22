Watch Live: Madison County Sheriff’s Office to answer questions on proposed gun bill

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to continue the conversation about Alabama Senate Bill 24. Over the weekend, Sheriff Blake Dorning released a statement calling SB 24 an attack on the safety of the law enforcement.

Alabama Senate Bill 24 would, in part, repeal the current statute that requires a permit, issued by the sheriff of the county you reside, to allow for the full concealment of a handgun on your person or in a vehicle.

Sheriff Dorning said currently the pistol permit is a tool for law enforcement to screen a driver or occupant quickly to see if the person is legally allowed to carry a concealed weapon. If the permits are taken away they would lose that screening tool.