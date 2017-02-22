Watch for areas of dense fog Wednesday night, Thursday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Areas of dense fog are possible beginning late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

Breaks in the clouds, a light wind, and moisture near the ground will help fog form, especially near bodies of water.

Flip through the gallery above to see how low the visibility may get where you live.

If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and use your low beams. Using high beams will make it harder to see due to the light being scattered by the water droplets in the fog.

You can check sky conditions anytime using our Jack’s camera network.