Van hits building west of Athens

Posted 4:39 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:56PM, February 22, 2017
A van landed on its side against a building at Hwy. 72 & Blackburn Road, just west of Athens Wednesday afternoon.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.-Crews are on the scene of a wreck at Hwy 72 near Blackburn Road, west of Athens.  The call came in to emergency responders around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

A WHNT News 19 crew arrived at the scene to find a van on its side against the wall of a building. Alabama State Troopers tell us the van was turning right on Blackburn Road when a truck rear ended it. The van then left the road, rolled and hit the side of a vacant building.

No one was injured, although the van did catch fire.  It was quickly extinguished.

 