× Van hits building west of Athens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.-Crews are on the scene of a wreck at Hwy 72 near Blackburn Road, west of Athens. The call came in to emergency responders around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

A WHNT News 19 crew arrived at the scene to find a van on its side against the wall of a building. Alabama State Troopers tell us the van was turning right on Blackburn Road when a truck rear ended it. The van then left the road, rolled and hit the side of a vacant building.

No one was injured, although the van did catch fire. It was quickly extinguished.