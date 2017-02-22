The Simply Fit Board is a deal…if you actually use it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s known as "The workout board with a twist!" – and that’s *exactly* how you use it.

The Simply Fit Board is advertised as being a fun, effective way to tone your abs, legs, core, and improve your balance. It’s as easy as stepping on and twisting your body from side to side.

We had a certified personal trainer try it out for herself, just to make sure the workout was actually, well, working.

“I can feel it working my core," said YMCA certified personal trainer Jennifer Baker. "If this is something you think could be fun, something to just grab while you’re standing in front of the television, it would be a great way to get a little bit more exercise in.”

There are body wight exercises you can do to work the exact same areas without any equipment, so that inspired us to ask the question, why would you use the Simply Fit Board?

“I think what’s fun varies from person to person," Baker said. "And I think if you find it fun, then that’s what you should go for. Because that’s something you’re more likely to stick with.”

The Simply Fit Board is supposed to be able to withstand 400 pounds, and we tested it with about 480 pounds with zero problems.

The board also comes with an instructional DVD including workout routines and additional ways to use the board.

So, Baker's proffessional opinion is…“It’s a deal if you’re going to use it regularly.”

And I definitely worked up a sweat, so… For $40, the Simply Fit Board is a deal, if you use it.