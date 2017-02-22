× NASA to present new findings on planets beyond our solar system

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, NASA will present new findings on exoplanets – planets that orbit stars other than our sun.

The news conference will feature NASA Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen, University of Liege (Belgium) astronomer Michael Gillon, NASA Spitzer Science Center manager Sean Carey, Space Telescope Science Institute astronomer Nikole Lewis, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor of Planetary Science and Physics Sara Seager.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon central.

NASA is inviting people to ask questions about the discovery. All you have to do is tweet the agency using #askNASA.

WHNT News 19 plans to stream the news conference live right here on whnt.com and the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.