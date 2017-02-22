Mother shares heartbreaking post about 10-year-old son’s cancer battle

A Texas mother’s heartbreaking Facebook post about her 10-year-old son’s fight with cancer has gone viral.

In September 2012, Drake Medinger was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, according to the Stinky Joe’s #1 Pit Crew Facebook page. Last week, his mother Jessica Medinger shared a picture of Drake leaning over the toilet.

The picture was accompanied by the mother’s powerful words about her son’s struggle:

This was this morning after carrying Drake to the bathroom. Yes, he is in a pull up because 75% of the time he can’t control his bathroom habits. This is skin and bones because I have to beg him to eat ONE green bean for supper or drink a cup of water throughout the day. This is having your son sleep with you at night because he is afraid of something happening and being alone, and by something I mean dying. This is having middle of the night conversations with a ten-year-old, asking if he dies will he go to heaven and will he see his dad there and be able to talk and play with him. This is him being too weak to get out of bed or walk and needing to be carried or in a wheelchair. This is him falling asleep as someone is talking to him because he is too exhausted. This is him, throwing up every medication I give him and him dry heaving because his stomach is empty except for the spoonful of yogurt I just gave him with his pills. This is having to take 44 chemo pills last week in a matter of 24 hours. This is him telling me, ‘mommy, I’m not going to make it.’ This is him not wanting to be touched, because it hurts too much, and using morphine to get through his day. This is him telling me he is scared and thinks he won’t see his 11th birthday. This is him and me, telling him that I will continue to fight for him when he can’t. This is him and me, and our world.

This is him, Drake, Stinky Joe, my whole world. From the moment I found out I was pregnant till future forever, he has been my reason for life. He is my smile, my love, my heartbeat. He is also my tears, my heartache, my frowns. He is my life.