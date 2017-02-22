Madison County Sheriff’s Office believes Senate Bill poses a safety risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a lot of debate right now surrounding Alabama Senate Bill 24.

If it passed, it will repeal the current state law that requires a permit to conceal carry a handgun.

The Madison County Sheriff's office held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to further explain why it's against the bill.

The Sheriff's Office wants everyone to know it doesn't want to infringe on peoples right. However, officials in the office believe it isn't a second amendment issue, but rather, a safety one.

"We as a group do not want to have a deputy or an investigator encounter somebody with a gun if this law is repealed and we have to turn them loose," said Captain Michael Salomonsky.

Salomonsky said there's a burden on those who wear the badge if that person goes and commits a crime resulting in death.

"We do not want to be the one that has to go tell their spouse, their parents, their children that we could have stopped it," said Salomonsky.

"We're dealing with individuals sometimes that apply for pistol permits that 20 years ago they were convicted of a domestic violence crime and so they don't receive that privilege because it's the law," said Sheriff Blake Dorning.

The Sheriff said if the law is repealed some people convicted of violent crimes could conceal carry. He wants people to know his stance isn't meant to hurt people, but rather, protect them.

"The great fear that people call and say Sheriff we hear they're coming to get our guns. Not under my watch, it isn't going to happen. But at the end of the day let us do our job and have the tools necessary to better protect our communities. That's all we ask," said Dorning.

The office said it makes $700,000 dollars a year by issuing permits. Officials claim that money goes towards vehicles, technology, and other necessary training.