Madison County Commission gives money to UAH for Dream Chaser study

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Another Huntsville group is getting on board with the possible Dream Chaser landing. Plans to bring the spacecraft to Huntsville are still rolling and getting closer to a possible reality every day.

"If the project Dream Chaser through Sierra Nevada and Teledyne Brown were to pan out, we're headed to phase two now," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Strong said they have to go through the Federal Aviation Administration for the next step.

"A re-entry permit through the FAA to bring Dream Chaser from the International Space Station to land at Huntsville International Airport," he said.

He said this will have a big effect in the area. Most notably in terms of economic development which is where the county's partnership with UAH plays a role.

"This is exciting, UAH is doing a study to determine the economic impact," he said.

Strong said he's thankful to be able to continue the partnership in this way, and give students even more learning opportunities.

"Of course UAH has been a phenomenal partnership for years, but we're thankful for UAH and their impact to our area," he explained.