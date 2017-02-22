Lots of love and compassion describes this week’s Tools For Teachers winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - We headed to Trinity to award this week's Tools For Teachers winner.

Cindy Kelso has been teaching second and third grade students at East Lawrence Elementary for more than two decades.

Principal Jean Howard says Mrs. Kelso puts her students first. "She is very dedicated to her students and it's not just their academic level, it's the whole character building of the student. She treats her students with so much love and compassion and that love and respect is always returned back to her and it's just a wonderful atmosphere when you walk in the classroom."

When Mrs. Howard found out about Mrs. Kelso, her day got even better! "As soon as the lady told me it was about Mrs. Kelso I just knew it was going to be a wonderful day."

We even shared a portion of the nomination to make sure Mrs. Kelso knows her hard work has not gone unnoticed.

"She genuinely loves her job and her students. My 9-year old has had her currently and my 11-year old had her last year. She truly goes above and beyond to make sure no student is left behind. For that alone she is amazing woman."

Mrs. Kelso calls teaching a calling, not just a job. "Children are very special to me and I would like to make a difference in their lives. Not just their education but also in their performances as adults as they grow up. I would like to make a difference and be a good role model for them." said Mrs. Kelso.

