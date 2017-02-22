Local teen’s artwork chosen as Doodle 4 Google national finalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Google could soon feature a local sixth graders art work on its site. Zoe Johnson placed first in the state for an annual competition - Doodle 4 Google.

Students across the country submitted designs inspired by the theme "What I see for the future."

A team from Google presented to students for the Gifted and Talented program at Williams P-8 School on Wednesday.

The topics discussed were mostly about the future of technology, but the real reason everyone was gathered in this auditorium is because of what was behind the blue sheet.

Sixth grader Zoe Johnson came up with this doodle. "I didn't know that I would win the whole state. I thought they would do grade levels or something."

Yeah, you heard her right. Zoe is one out of 53 winners nationwide.

"I thought it would be cool to incorporate space and sea because they're both mysterious, large unknown things that we don't know much about," she explained

She hopes to see more technology capable of exploring both. "In the middle, I also hope for unity and equality. So yeah, don't fight as much."

While Zoe's doodle is competing against 52 others, she is just glad to be a part of the competition. "I mean it's pretty cool. Even if I don't get further, I'm still pretty happy with that. I'm glad they liked the design a lot. I worked hard on it," said Johnson.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 scholarship.

The winner's school also receives $50,000 to put towards computer lab or technology program improvement.

You can vote for your favorite doodle! Voting will be taking place February 23 through March 5th.