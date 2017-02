Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Scam artists are everywhere! They call your house, they contact you by email and they're doing everything they can to get your money.

On February 27, we bring you Rip-Off Monday: A Taking Action Event.

We'll talk with people who have outsmarted the scammers. The Better Business Bureau will also be here to host an Action Line from 4 to 7 p.m. to take your calls about scams and rip-offs. We'll post the toll-free number to call on Monday at 4 p.m.