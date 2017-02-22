Jemison beats Lee, Lauderdale County falls in final day of NW Regional Tournament

High school basketball playoffs continued around the state on Wednesday. In the Northwest regional tournament at Wallace State, class 3A, 4A and 5A took the court for regional finals. In the Northeast regional tournament at JSU, it was 1A and 7A teams playing for a trip to the Final Four in Birmingham. Check out highlights and scores from the day's action as three more Tennessee Valley teams punched tickets to states!
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State University
Class 7A
Girls’ championship
Spain Park (21-11) 60, Grissom (10-19) 46 (Spain Park is NE Qualifier)
Class 7A Boys
Boys’ championship
Mountain Brook (28-5) 56, Huffman (24-9) 52 (Mountain Brook is NE Qualifier)
Class 1A
Girls’ championship
Spring Garden (24-7) 46, Skyline (26-5) 25 (Spring Garden is NE Qualifier)
Class 1A Boys
Boys’ championship
Sacred Heart Catholic (26-8) 75, Decatur Heritage (22-9) 49 (Sacred Heart Catholic is NE Qualifier)
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville Community College
Class 4A
Girls’ championship
Deshler (33-0) 56, West Limestone (19-9) 30 (Deshler is NW Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Cordova (23-8) 57, Fayette County (23-11) 48 (Cordova is NW Qualifier)
Class 3A
Girls’ championship
Locust Fork (33-1) 62, Lauderdale County (33-4) 57 (Locust Fork is NW Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Holly Pond (32-1) 65, Locust Fork (16-15) 4 (Holly Pond is NW Qualifier)
Class 5A
Girls’ championship
Wenonah (28-3) 67, Fairview (28-7) 46 (Wenonah is NW Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Mae Jemison (32-4) 60, Lee-Huntsville (17-15) 51 (Mae Jemison is NW Qualifier)
SOUTH REGIONAL
at Dothan Civic Center
Class 4A
Girls’ championship
B.T. Washington Magnet (15-7) 54, Montgomery Catholic (26-4) 44 (B.T. Washington Magnet is South Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Monroe County (22-4) 51, Montgomery Catholic (21-10) 37 (Monroe County is South Qualifier)
Class 3A
Girls’ championship
Hillcrest-Evergreen (23-0) 52, T.R. Miller (24-5) 44 (Hillcrest-Evergreen is South Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Hillcrest-Evergree (22-5) 57, Daleville (20-7) 51 (Hillcrest-Evergreen is South Qualifier)
Class 5A
Girls’ championship
Charles Henderson (29-5) 56, Eufaula (27-3) 55 (Charles Henderson is South Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Faith Academy (21-8) 63, Eufaula (28-6) 46 (Faith Academy is South Qualifier)
CENTRAL REGIONAL
Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Alabama State University
Class 4A
Girls’ championship
Greensboro (22-4) 60, Sipsey Valley (25-6) 57 (Greensboro is Central Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Hale County (26-4) 53, Childersburg (25-6) 44 (Hale County is Central Qualifier)
Class 3A
Girls’ championship
Montgomery Academy (28-4) 61, Midfield (24-11) 53 (Montgomery Academy is Central Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Midfield (26-6) 103, Montevallo (26-5) 64 (Midfield is Central Qualifier)
Class 5A
Girls’ championship
Sylacauga (25-5) 52, Central-Tuscaloosa (24-9) 37 (Sylacauga is Central Qualifier)
Boys’ championship
Sylacauga (26-7) 72, B.T. Washington (13-9) 57 (Sylacauga is Central Qualifier)