Jemison beats Lee, Lauderdale County falls in final day of NW Regional Tournament

High school basketball playoffs continued around the state on Wednesday. In the Northwest regional tournament at Wallace State, class 3A, 4A and 5A took the court for regional finals. In the Northeast regional tournament at JSU, it was 1A and 7A teams playing for a trip to the Final Four in Birmingham. Check out highlights and scores from the day's action as three more Tennessee Valley teams punched tickets to states!

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State University

Class 7A

Girls’ championship

Spain Park (21-11) 60, Grissom (10-19) 46 (Spain Park is NE Qualifier)

Class 7A Boys

Boys’ championship

Mountain Brook (28-5) 56, Huffman (24-9) 52 (Mountain Brook is NE Qualifier)

Class 1A

Girls’ championship

Spring Garden (24-7) 46, Skyline (26-5) 25 (Spring Garden is NE Qualifier)

Class 1A Boys

Boys’ championship

Sacred Heart Catholic (26-8) 75, Decatur Heritage (22-9) 49 (Sacred Heart Catholic is NE Qualifier)





NORTHWEST REGIONAL

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville Community College

Class 4A

Girls’ championship

Deshler (33-0) 56, West Limestone (19-9) 30 (Deshler is NW Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Cordova (23-8) 57, Fayette County (23-11) 48 (Cordova is NW Qualifier)

Class 3A

Girls’ championship

Locust Fork (33-1) 62, Lauderdale County (33-4) 57 (Locust Fork is NW Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Holly Pond (32-1) 65, Locust Fork (16-15) 4 (Holly Pond is NW Qualifier)

Class 5A

Girls’ championship

Wenonah (28-3) 67, Fairview (28-7) 46 (Wenonah is NW Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Mae Jemison (32-4) 60, Lee-Huntsville (17-15) 51 (Mae Jemison is NW Qualifier)

SOUTH REGIONAL

at Dothan Civic Center

Class 4A

Girls’ championship

B.T. Washington Magnet (15-7) 54, Montgomery Catholic (26-4) 44 (B.T. Washington Magnet is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Monroe County (22-4) 51, Montgomery Catholic (21-10) 37 (Monroe County is South Qualifier)

Class 3A

Girls’ championship

Hillcrest-Evergreen (23-0) 52, T.R. Miller (24-5) 44 (Hillcrest-Evergreen is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Hillcrest-Evergree (22-5) 57, Daleville (20-7) 51 (Hillcrest-Evergreen is South Qualifier)

Class 5A

Girls’ championship

Charles Henderson (29-5) 56, Eufaula (27-3) 55 (Charles Henderson is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Faith Academy (21-8) 63, Eufaula (28-6) 46 (Faith Academy is South Qualifier)

