Indiana Police ask for help nationwide to find person who murdered two teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. - Investigators in Indiana are asking for people nationwide to help them identify the person who killed two teenage girls.

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found murdered last week. Investigators have released a picture and now an audio clip of a suspect, and they are asking for people to help identify the man. They believe it is also his voice, unless there is a second suspect involved.

Capt. Dave Bursten with Indiana State Police said the audio came from German's cell phone, who had the presence of mind to make the recording. Though difficult to understand, police said the voice is saying, "Down the hill."

Bursten played the clip multiple times during a news conference on Wednesday.

The teen girls were found murdered last week. Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the FBI.

The update came one week after officials held a formal press conference to announce that two bodies discovered during a missing persons search were those of the two girls. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Delphi is about 70 miles north of Indianapolis, just east of Interstate 65.

Last week, police released a photo of the man they wanted to speak with, and they're now calling him the main suspect in the girls’ murders. Police said the photo came from Liberty German's phone.

"We are actively looking for this person. This person is our suspect," said Sgt. Tony Slocum.

On Monday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said they were widening the search for the man to outside of the county and even outside of the state.

The man was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket and a hoodie.

Investigators believe the girls met the suspect in a chance encounter or the person knew they were going to be there. Liberty German's decision to make a recording provided police with their best information.

The bodies were discovered along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi which is about a half-mile away from the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned rail bridge over Deer Creek that was the last place the two girls were seen. They were supposed to meet with family members later Monday evening, but when the teens didn’t show up, their families called police.

Officials are asking anyone who may have taken pictures in the area or was just on the trail to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413. Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

The Indiana State Police, the FBI, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department have announced a reward of up to $41,000 in the case, depending upon the value of the information provided.