Greater Huntsville Humane Society in need of newspapers, dry food donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is in need of newspapers and dry cat and dog food for its Kings Kitchen Program. Anyone is welcome to drop off donations at their building located at 2812 Johnson Road SW.

Due to several litters of puppies, the humane society’s puppy pad supply has drastically reduced. So, before you recycle your old newspapers, consider dropping them off at the shelter.

For dry cat and dog food, the humane society accepts any brand and opened or closed bags. They do request bags to weigh 30 lbs or less.

The humane society is open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. but you are welcome to drop off donations on the porch after hours.