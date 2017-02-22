DeKalb County holds their annual Made in DeKalb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - "The companies feel better about having a good workforce here after talking to them."

9th and 12th grade students from all over the county gathered together for Made in DeKalb. This fair is a great way to introduce the county's industries.

"So that they can talk to the different companies. Find out what type of jobs they have. What type of skills would be necessary," said Jimmy Durham of the Economic Development Authority.

Skilled employees are something that many industries are actively looking for when filling positions.

"That's the key to success nowadays is having skilled workers ready to go, as well trained as possible. Of course the still need some training for the specific company but it's great to have the kid understand what it necessary," said Durham.

DeKalb is trying their best to provide a work force that will not only benefit the economy but allow students to work in the same place they've grown up.

"Because this is a great place to live. I'm from here, lived here. I did go off to work, but I was glad to get back. So that's what we want our kids to do, see what is available. Stay here and grow and raise their family."

DeKalb County says they're proud of their companies for always wanting to come out and help.