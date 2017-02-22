Death in Mississippi: Man held in quadruple slaying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have arrested a man on charges that he killed his romantic partner, her child, her mother and her sister.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says 44-year-old Karon D. McVay was being held Wednesday on murder and weapons charges.

Calhoun told a news conference in Meridian, Mississippi, that McVay had a romantic relationship — and a history of domestic violence — with 42-year-old Tomecca Pickett.

She killed along with her 5-year-old son Owen; her mother, 65-year-old Edna Durr; and sister, 27-year-old Kiearra Durr. All four were found shot to death in their home in the Toomsuba community near the Alabama state line.

Calhoun says McVay surrendered. He's jailed on $3 million and doesn't yet have a lawyer.