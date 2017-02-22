Congressman Mo Brooks meets privately with non-partisan group in Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Congress is in recess and many lawmakers are back in their home districts. Wednesday afternoon, a non-partisan group met with U.S. Representative Mo Brooks in Decatur.

Eight members of "Indivisible Decatur" met with Brooks for 30 minutes inside the Morgan County Courthouse. The rest of the group waited outside, as did news reporters.

The people who met with Congressman Brooks briefed others afterward, saying they discussed several topics, including health care and immigration.

"He's a very polished politician," one man said of the meeting. "He shared lots and lots of numbers with us," a woman added, referring to statistics Congressman Brooks provided.

If Congressman Brooks would like to talk with us about the meeting, WHNT News 19 welcomes the opportunity.