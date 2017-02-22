× Collinsville Police Department received a grant to update their dispatch center

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. – Collinsville Police Department applied for a grant to fund a mobile command post. After much consideration, they decided they could spend the $1200 they received on something more.

“I got in touch with ADECA and cleared everything with them to see if it would be okay to not have this mobile command center and just update our dispatch center which badly needed an upgrade,” said Police Chief Gary Bowen.

Communication is a top priority for the police department and making these improvements would make them more efficient.

“Modern equipment. Plus we could communicate better with the sheriff’s office. We want to buy a bigger wattage radio. Plus we want to add a computer base system that would handle our radios,” said Chief Bowen.

Although they’ll have to pair this grant with other money, Chief Bowen says these grants are huge help, especially for smaller towns.

“It’s very helpful anytime we get a grant, whether it’s with the police department or the city gets grants for upgrades of any kind of sewer system or water grant or whatever. It’s very important for a small town because limited funds are available.”

The Collinsville Police Department is in the process of taking bids now for the new equipment.