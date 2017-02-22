× Cities are willing to go to court over Dekalb County Commission’s proposal of a $20 inmate housing fee

FORT PAYNE, Ala – City mayors and attorneys of Dekalb County have written a letter asking the commission for their final decision on the fee to house inmates. If they continue on with the $20 fee.

“There will be a joint lawsuit filed by all of the municipalities against the county commission,” said Larry Chesser, Mayor of Fort Payne.

They’re leaving the decision in the hands of the court if it comes down to this. Each city council is in the process of passing a resolution in support of the lawsuit.

“We passed ours yesterday. I think one met last night. Some of them are holding special meetings just to pass the resolution,” said Mayor Chesser.

When the county jail was first built, cities in the county agreed to add $40 to every court case to help with the construction and maintenance of the jail.

In turn, the cities would not be charged for housing inmates, leaving a lot of the small municipalities to do away with their jails.

“Anything other than felony we will house ourselves, but the cities that don’t have a jail don’t have any choice,” explained Mayor Chesser.

And $20 a day per inmate is a lot of money for a small town.

“Nobody in the county is in real good financial shape. Everybody is strapped for money. It’s no different for the county.”

Cities think that this is just a temporary fix and there needs to be a more permanent solution.

“There needs to be something done with the state legislator, through some sort of local bill. There’s got to be some revenue increase. There’s got to be some expenses cut, one way or the other.”

The cities sent the letter to the commission on Monday and are waiting for a response.