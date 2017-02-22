Calphalon recalls 2 million knives, blade may break

Calphalon is has announced a recall of approximately 2,000,000 knives. It includes the company’s Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets. The full list of recalled products can be found at the bottom of this story.

The knives and knife sets were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide, as well as online retailers like amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016.

Calphalon has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, including four cuts that resulted in stitches. There have also been 3,150 reports of broken knives.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for replacements. You can reach them at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on “Customer Support” at the bottom of the page then “Recalls” for more information.

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery:

4.5″ Parer: KNR10045C

7″ Santoku: KNR0007C

Contemporary Paring Knife Set: 1821332

5″ Santoku: KNR0005C

8″ Chef Knife: KNR4008C

Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility: KNSR002C

Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer: KNSR0102C

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set: Item #1808009

Includes: 3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set: Item #1808008

Includes: 4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set: Item #1922890

Includes: 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set: Item #1922971

Includes: 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set: Item #1932810

Includes: 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set: Item #1922976

Includes: 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block