Wreck causes temporary lane closures and traffic back up on Hwy 231 at Steger Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a wreck on Hwy 231 at the intersection of Steger Road in Meridianville.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that a Chevy Tahoe flipped over at the intersection.

Authorities said that a 53-year-old man from Tennessee was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

State Troopers said that speed was a factor in the crash and encourage drivers to slow down during wet road conditions.

One northbound lane of Hwy 231 and all of Steger Road is shut down while the scene is being cleared. Troopers ask that drivers use alternative routes at this time.