This week is National Severe Weather Awareness Week and Jackson County EMA wants you to be prepared

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Severe Weather Awareness Week brings attention to how to prepare for any weather emergency.

"You know you go for a long time without having a tornado or severe storm, you don't think about it," said Mike Ashburn, Director of the Jackson County EMA.

The Jackson County EMA encourages everyone in the county to register for code red alert message system, keep a weather radio and have a plan ready.

"Know a safe place to go. If you don't have your own storm shelter, know where the safe place is in your house: in the hallway, in the bathroom, in the basement, whatever that may be," said Ashburn.

Also keep supplies on hand that can sustain your lifestyle for at least 72 hours.

"You take food, water, medicine; anything that's a staple that you need."

Last but not least, know where your local storm shelters are located in case you need to evacuate.

"The county currently has about 30 community storm shelters scattered throughout."

These were purchased with grants through FEMA after the 2011 tornado.

"This is an ongoing thing to try to get more money to have more shelters," said Ashburn. "There's one other town that's almost got a grant completed for another one and we're hoping that'll be on soon."

While Jackson County continues to work towards providing safety for the county, they want residents to take the same amount of effort to provide safety in their homes.