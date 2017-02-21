× Southeast YMCA adds “Boga” class, a new spin on yoga

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the craze that’s sweeping the nation… at least in Alabama. It’s called “Boga” — the latest form of yoga — and you can try it at the Southeast YMCA and Hogan YMCA.

On multiple days throughout the week, you’ll find inflatable ‘boga’ boards in one lane of the pool at the Southeast YMCA.

Carrie Smithson is one of the instructors for boga — yoga on a board.

“It works deeper muscles than a normal yoga class or any other kind of class that you take,” said Smithson.

Each boga class is different. For Carrie, she likes to put more high intensity moves into the workout. It doesn’t matter what age or skill level you’re at to participate.

“Anybody can come and take this,” said Smithson. “There are modifications for everything, there are different options for everybody.”

Now… what if you fall?

“If you fall off, it’s alright! We clap! We give a big round of applause for that,” said Smithson.

The class allows for up to six participants and is the first of its kind for Alabama.