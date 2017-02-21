× Romano’s Macaroni Grill closes near Madison Square property — so how are other nearby businesses faring?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another popular eatery is closing its doors for good in Huntsville. WHNT News 19 learned Romano’s Macaroni Grill next to the old Madison Square Mall property closed suddenly on Tuesday.

“We saw it coming a little bit, but we didn’t know it was to this extent,” said Chibuike Anyatonwu, a server at the restaurant.

Anyatonwu says the decision came from corporate due to lagging business.

“Especially with the mall closing it played a big factor into it, but overall I think it was just you know as far as how everything was going around the area, money, everything, it just played a big role,” said Anyatonwu.

He worked there for a little over a year, and says he thinks people will definitely miss it.

“Regulars would come from out of state, out of the Huntsville area just to come down here to eat because they knew their favorite food was here,” he said.

Anyatonwu says employees were only informed of the closing late last night. They were given severance packages, and the company is said to be helping with finding new jobs.

“They’re trying to make this transition as smooth as possible, especially for those that treat this job like a full time job,” he said.

Anyatonwu says deciding to completely close really caught everyone off guard.

“I wish they would’ve given us a little more of a notice, but you know, it’s business and that’s how things go,” he added.

Anyatonwu says they’re moving everything inside the restaurant to the Birmingham location. There are no plans to re-open here.

How are other nearby businesses doing?

With Madison Square Mall closed and demolition well underway, plus the closing of Romano’s Macaroni Grill, there are a lot of questions about what will happen to other businesses in the area.

