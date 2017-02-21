× Police uncover meth, money during traffic stop in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. — What started as a traffic stop, turned into a large drug and cash seizure Saturday according to police.

Boaz Police say they pulled over a vehicle on US-431 around midnight. The occupants were identified as Jason Lee Gillian, 42, of Altoona and Sonya Ann Gibbs, 40, of Fort Payne. When police asked where they were going, there were some uncertainties between the two, so they were asked to step out and speak with officers separately. Gillian was then found to be in possession of a meth pipe.

After a K-9 gave a positive indication of drugs, police searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, suboxone strips, various pills, approximately 6.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and $6,760.

Gillilan was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibbs was charged was possession of drug paraphernalia. Gillian is being held on a $500,000 bond and Gibbs is being held on a $500 bond.