Madison Co. Sheriff's Office investigating man's death on Stateline Road

ARDMORE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a man’s death.

On February 18 at approximately 2:30 a.m. deputies were called to Stateline Road east of Macedonia Road, in the northwest area of Madison County.

Sheriff Blake Dorning said this was in reference to a 911 call involving an assault victim. When deputies arrived, they found 40-year-old Kevin Bruce Bennett lying in the roadway. He was dead.

Alabama State Troopers also responded, and looked into the possibility that Bennett had been hit by a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office questioned two people, but hasn’t arrested anyone yet.

Bennett’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Inv. Rutherford at (256) 533-8842 or email him: srutherford@madisoncountyal.gov.