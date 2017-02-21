× Longtime Buckhorn HS teacher dies at 104 years old

NEW MARKET, Ala. – A man who has influenced the lives of hundreds of students over the years passed away on February 17, 2017.

Jessie D. “J.D.” Wigley taught agriculture for 20 years at Riverton High School and then at Buckhorn High School for a number of years. He was a teacher, mentor and friend to all of his students. He was also very active in Future Farmers of America and his name was placed on the FFA Wall of Honor at Auburn University at age 97.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23 at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.