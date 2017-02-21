× Jackson County EMA is encouraging owners of private shelters to register them with the EMA

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala – If you live in the Jackson County area and have built a storm shelter within your home, the Jackson County EMA wants you to register your information with them.

“Many people have and they’re being built everyday, and we’re encouraging people to do that and let us enter it into our data basis,” says Mike Ashburn of the Jackson County EMA.

The EMA is asking for this information to ensure your safety even after severe weather has hit.

“We have heard in some stories across the county, where if a tornado comes through people get trapped in their storm shelters,” says Ashburn. “Storm comes into the area you live at and we can’t get in touch with you, we’re going to come and try and find you.”

The location of the shelters can cause some problems.

“Many of the shelters today are built inside the homes and actually underground in the homes so possibility you could get trapped.”

But having one is extremely convenient in severe weather.

“These storms can come up in a hurry, and you don’t have to get in a car and go somewhere. They’re safer than being in the hallway in your home. Not everyone has that luxury, but it is good that everyone does have them,” says Ashburn.

The Jackson County EMA says you can give them a call or register your private shelter online.