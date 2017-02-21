× Huntsville Police Department, local apartments collaborate for Blue Star Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department now has a program aimed toward making apartment complexes in the Rocket City safer, regardless of where the buildings are located.

The Blue Star Program is possible because of a collaboration between the Huntsville Police Department and local apartment complexes.

“Its goal is to improve the quality of life in the apartment complexes,” Sgt. Jonathan Ware said.

The new effort aims to keep drugs and other illegal activity away from the property.

“We keep them informed of what’s going on in their apartment complexes,” Sgt. Ware said. “They keep us informed about what’s going on there.”

There are already more than 15 local properties signed up for the Blue Star Program.

“We get calls every day asking about apartment complexes, and we don’t say this is a good apartment complex or this is a bad apartment complex,” Sgt. Ware said. “What we usually do is we give people the crime stats for an area, and we let them make that determination themselves. But, this program will allow us to say that this apartment complex meets all of these standards.”

Officers add this program can protect all apartments complexes in any area of the city. The program also allows apartment complexes to organize community watch groups. Here are the requirements to join the Blue Star Program:

You’re an apartment owner/manager or maintenance staff

You’re concerned about criminal activity, nuisance or destructive behavior by some of your tenants

You’re losing money due to property damage or neglect by problem tenants

You’re having trouble knowing what to do with problem tenants and/or guests

You’re wanting to spend less time on crisis control

You’re wanting a more stable and satisfied long term resident base

You’re wanting a community environment that provides safety and peace of mind for you and your tenants

Those interested in the program may visit https://www.huntsvilleal.gov to learn more.