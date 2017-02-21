× Huntsville High School choir performs with Foreigner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-Foreigner took the stage at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Tuesday night. During the concert a local high school choir joined the band on stage for one of its biggest hits.

The Huntsville High School choir helped the band during “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

"I think it's pretty much the coolest thing you can do as a choir, is sing with one of the greatest rock bands of all time on stage with them," said Choir Director Sarah Coleman during an interview before the show.

Choir member Joey Connor also expressed excitement.

"We all know about Foreigner. We listened to it with like our parents and stuff," Connor said. "We all know 'Hot Blooded' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is' and we've just known them for a really long time," he added.

Foreigner donates $500 to each young choir that works with them in every tour city. Choirs also receive some of the proceeds from CDs and DVDs that they help sell at each show.

The band is touring as part of the 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut album, Foreigner, which was released in March 1977.