Huntsville City School Board Members meet for continuing contract negotiations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville City School Board is moving forward with the process of filling the superintendent's position for the the district. During Tuesday night's meeting, they will continue contract negotiations with candidate Matt Akin whom is providing a counter-offer for his contract.

Last Thursday night, the school board voted to offer Akin a three-year contract which includes a base salary of $179,500 per year. The board voted three to two on the three-year contract.

During Tuesday night's meeting at the Annie Merts Center, the board is expected to negotiate the superintendent's contract: contract term, evaluation, insurance premiums, housing/relocation expenses, car allowance and salary.

Board members have until March 15 to secure a person in the superintendent's position. That is 180 days past former Superintendent Casey Wardynski's resignation. If that doesn't happen, the board will have to request a waiver from the state or the state will put someone in the position.

Akin most recently served as the superintendent at Piedmont City Schools in Piedmont, Alabama. Huntsville City Schools board members say he turned in his resignation to Piedmont on February 10th.