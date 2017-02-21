× Habitat for Humanity of Marshall Co. celebrates 20 years of service

ARAB, Ala. — Habitat for Humanity of Marshall County is celebrating a milestone this year, and members are also working to raise awareness of the services offered through the organization.

“Habitat for Humanity is an organization that provides affordable homes to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to purchase one,” Habitat for Humanity of Marshall County Executive Director Veronique Edington said.

This year Habitat for Humanity of Marshall County is celebrating a milestone. “This is our twentieth anniversary,” Edington added.

The organization is working on a Legacy Campaign. “When I became the director last year I went around to different churches and organizations and spoke about Habitat and the response I got many times was ‘oh, there’s a Habitat in Marshall County?’ and nobody seemed to know there was a Habitat in Marshall County,” Edington said.

Through this awareness campaign members aim to change that. “We’re just reaching out to the community to let them know that Habitat is active and we are actually going to start building a house late Spring,” said Edington.

The goal is to raise awareness for the services provided and garner attention for the organization. “It is amazing when people know that Habitat is here and active, how interested they are in helping this organization,” Edington said.

Raising awareness so the organization can continue to help others, just as it has, for 20 years.

The group’s fundraiser, the Dragon Boat Race is set for June 3 at Civitan Park in Guntersville.