Governor Bentley Announces Alabama Grocery Tax Task Force

MONTGOMERY – Governor Robert Bentley on Tuesday signed Executive Order 28 creating the Alabama Grocery Tax Task Force. The Task Force will review the state portion of taxes related to groceries and essential food products and recommend to the Governor and the Legislature changes that ensure a fair and equitable tax structure while encouraging a healthier Alabama.

“My goal for this task force is to remove four percent off food items and put that money back in the pockets of Alabamians who need it the most, such as low income individuals and families on a fixed income,” Governor Bentley said. “As I have traveled the state, I have heard first hand from individuals who want the opportunity to adequately feed their families without being over taxed.”

The Grocery Tax Task Force will review the potential financial impacts to the state budgets and other direct and indirect economic impacts to the state’s economy. This task force will offer recommendations on how to repeal the sales tax on groceries, as well as review potential health outcomes that are related to reducing or eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

Alabama Department of Revenue Commissioner Julie Magee will chair the task force.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the Task Force to deliver the Governor’s objectives as outlined in the Executive Order,” Revenue Commissioner Julie Magee said.

