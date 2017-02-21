Four area basketball teams advance to the state tournament in Birmingham

The AHSAA region basketball tournament continues at both Wallace State and Jacksonville State, as teams fight to earn a spot at the state tournament in Birmingham. Check out the highlights and scores from day five of regionals, as four area teams book their ticket to the final four!
Boys Region Finals
Austin - 77
Minor - 42
Boys Region Semifinals
Scottsboro - 56
Talladega - 61
Guntersville - 57
Central Clay-County - 50
Girls Region Finals
Hoover - 46
Sparkman - 45
Athens - 44
Hazel Green - 60
Fyffe - 51
Section - 46
RA Hubbard - 57
Phillips - 53
Girls Region Semifinals
Boaz - 28
Mortimer Jordan - 42
Arab - 59
Talladega - 46