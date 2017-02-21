DeKalb Co. man pleads not guilty in mother’s beating death

Investigators survey the murder scene in Mentone. (May 2015/WHNT News 19)

Investigators piece together evidence found at the family’s home in Mentone after Sherry Blansit was killed on May 29, 2015. (WHNT News 19)

MENTONE, Ala. – A DeKalb County man has pleaded not guilty in the beating death of his mother in May 2015.

In his arraignment Tuesday, Tyler Blansit pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect in the killing of Sherry Blansit.  Tyler Blansit, 23, has already been indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury.

Tyler Ryan Blansit, left, walks in to the DeKalb County Courthouse. Sheriff Jimmy Harris walks alongside him. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office/June 2, 2015)

DeKalb County law enforcement officials said Blansit admitted killing his mother, which he says happened after an argument over his grades while he was a student at UAB.

Sherry Blansit was killed May 29, 2015. She was found in the backyard of the family’s home in Mentone.