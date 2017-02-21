× Decatur woman charged in connection to vehicle stolen from Honda dealership

DECATUR, Ala. – On Sunday, an employee with Honda of Decatur reported to Decatur police that a black 2012 Ford Flex was stolen from the Beltline Road dealership.

The employee told police that the keys were inside the ignition at the time the vehicle was stolen.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Tuesday. The stolen vehicle was in the possession of Shana Deanne Seamster, along with the keys and her personal property was found inside.

Seamster has been charged with 1st degree theft of property and is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.