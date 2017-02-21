× Country singer Eric Church cancels 25,000 concert tickets bought by scalpers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Eric Church is taking a stand against ticket scalpers to help make sure fans can afford to see his shows.

The singer canceled more than 25,000 tickets that were being sold on the secondary market and is releasing them back to the public, according to his website.

“Throughout the Holdin’ My Own Tour, Eric and his team have systematically identified, cancelled and released tickets back to the public that were identified as scalper tickets,” the website said.

The tickets identified as scalper purchased will be released to the ticketing website on Tuesday at noon local time. In addition, tickets for the shows in Tacoma, Wash., Portland, Ore., and Cincinnati will be released Feb. 27 at noon local time.

Standing behind his vow to put face-value tickets in fans’ hands, Eric has cancelled 25k secondary market tickets. https://t.co/AyhpW6knx2 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 20, 2017

“Already on the tour, Eric’s management team used a proprietary program to release thousands of tickets back to the public and fans in markets like Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver and Boston,” the website said.

“You come at us, we’re going to go after you in return,” Church said of scalpers. You come after our fans? Well, let’s just say we see you, we know how you are, and we’re coming for you with 10x the vengeance.”