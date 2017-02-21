Bruce Springsteen pulls teen out of audience to perform ‘Growin’ Up’ together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISBANE, Australia -- In a move that would make Ferris Bueller proud, a teenager in Australia made a very bold and public appearance while skipping school.

The boy was in the first few rows at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Brisbane on Thursday night, holding a sign that read, "Missed school, in the ****, now can I play ‘Growin’ Up’ with you?"

It caught Springsteen's attention, and he asked, "You know it on guitar? Come on up."

The teen is Nathan Testa, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, and the crowd cheered as he stepped onto the stage in khakis and a crumpled shirt.

But Testa was ready to rock. He even had his own guitar pick in a front pocket.

A member of the crew handed Testa a guitar, Springsteen made sure it was tuned and Testa stepped right up to share the microphone with the Boss.

Partway into the song, Springsteen offered some advice.

"I brought it home and I realized it wasn't about how well you played it, it was about how good you looked doing it," Springsteen said. "So I got in front of the mirror and I tried out some poses."

Testa copied a series of moves, never missing a beat. It wasn't Testa's first time on stage or even his first performance with Springsteen.

According to the Herald, he sang "Waitin' on a Sunny Day" with Springsteen at a concert when he was 11 years old.