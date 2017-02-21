× Boaz Police officers made multiple drug trafficking arrests over the last two weeks

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz Police officers made multiple drug trafficking arrests over the last two weeks and through them, the officers sent two different messages — one to offenders, and another to the community they serve.

“Paying attention to detail, noticing little things during traffic stops that indicate to them that there’s something more going on than what they initially stopped the person for,” explained Boaz Police Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin.

During three traffic stops over two weeks, that honed practice led Boaz Police officers and the K-9 Unit to uncover thousands of dollars in cash, drug paraphernalia, and trafficking amounts of drugs.

Gaskin says in the three traffic stops combined, part of the officers’ discoveries included various pills, 6.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, just over $13,000 and trafficking amounts of oxycodone. During one traffic stop that was the result of a six month investigation with the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a search of a vehicle yielded 29.5 grams of methamphetamine.

“It’s something that we always try to focus on, trying to get the drugs off of the streets in the city,” Gaskin said. The actions send a message to offenders. “We’ve always had a zero tolerance for any type of illegal drug,” Gaskin added.

It also sends a message to the community. “Trying to make the city and the citizens, and the folks in the county aware that we are there, we’re out there working, the officers are out beating the streets, and we’re trying to get this stuff off of the streets,” Gaskin said.

As always, anyone who has information about drug activity can call their local law enforcement agency and leave an anonymous tip.