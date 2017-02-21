× Auburn encourages project support during ‘Tiger Giving Day’

AUBURN, Ala. – Markers for the library, 3-D printers for education, equipment for wheelchair athletes and summer camps for future students. Those are just a few of the projects being featured in this year’s Tiger Giving Day at Auburn University.

This is the university’s 24-hour online event in an effort to fund more than 20 projects.

Think of it as a gofundme account for the projects. There is information for each project as well as a running tally.

The Tiger Giving Day website has everything you need to know about this year’s projects.