Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker speaks on American law origins

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Limestone County republican party brought up a special guest from Montgomery, Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker.

"The population needs to be educated in our legal system, foundation of our country, not just our laws but also the political system," explained Noah Wahl, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party.

His presentation was on what he calls a treasure, a 251 year old set of Blackstone's Commentaries. He says it's fascinating because of its four prior owners, including a British colonial official who lived in south Alabama.

"The fourth owner was Martin Van Buren, the 8th president of the United States," said Justice Parker. "So I'm able to give history lesson to those who hear this presentation in addition to telling what was this that influenced the Founding Fathers, what were they reading and how did it impact who we are as a nation, at its inception."

The origin of American law is something he says is still relevant today.

"This is whats at stake right now in the debate over the nomination over the Supreme Court vacancy," he explained. "Neil Gorsuch was trained in this school of the natural rights of man."

Justice Parker says we've veered far from the Founding Fathers' plan.

"It's hard to even recognize where we are today in light of where we came from and its important to re-teach those foundational truths."

Justice Parker spoke at two sessions: the one in the evening was open to the public and one in the afternoon was attended by more than 150 students.